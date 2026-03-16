‘I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version’: Harbhajan Singh on how Mumbai Indians can win 6th IPL title

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that for Mumbai Indians to win their 6th Indian Premier League (IPL) title, captain Hardik Pandya will need to channel his T20 World Cup winning form and bring his A game. Mumbai are facing a draught since winning their last IPL trophy in 2020 and former MI player Harbhajan Singh said that it all comes down to belief in the team.
“I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference. We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief,” Harbhajan told JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan.
“If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI,” he added.
In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored two half-centuries with the bat, including a 52 off 28 balls against Namibia, and produced devastating spells when it mattered to end the event with nine wickets in all.
The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2026, Sunday. After that, MI will play two away games against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi and Guwahati, respectively. Pandya’s men will return to the Wankhede for their fourth game, taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians had an above-par 2025 season in the Indian Premier League under captain Pandya. After securing consecutive wins to reach the playoffs, the five-time champions were eventually knocked out in the Eliminator by Punjab Kings, ending their title hopes. However, Mumbai will be aiming to go a step further in the upcoming campaign with a rejigged unit.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.