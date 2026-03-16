‘I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version’: Harbhajan Singh on how Mumbai Indians can win 6th IPL title

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians walks back to the mark during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. (Sportzpics for IPL)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that for Mumbai Indians to win their 6th Indian Premier League (IPL) title, captain Hardik Pandya will need to channel his T20 World Cup winning form and bring his A game. Mumbai are facing a draught since winning their last IPL trophy in 2020 and former MI player Harbhajan Singh said that it all comes down to belief in the team.

“I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference. We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief,” Harbhajan told JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan.