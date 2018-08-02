‘Insaaniyat ke naate farz banta hai’: Harbhajan Singh on why he offered to help Asian Games medallist Hakam Battal

Harbhajan Singh offered to help Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal. Harbhajan Singh offered to help Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, on Monday, offered to help former Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal who is currently hospitalised in Sangrur for kidney and liver ailments. Bhattal’s wife had asked the government to provide monetary assistance for her husband’s treatment after which Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Rathore, through the Ministry, released a sum of Rs 10 lakh. Harbhajan replied to the tweet posted by news agency ANI and he asked for the contact details of the former athlete.

Speaking to Telegraph, the 38-year old said he wants to make a difference in the family of Bhattal. “Bhattal is not only a gold medallist but a Dhyan Chand Awardee,” the off-spinner said. “It pained me to read that Bhattal’s wife had to admit they were not well off and that the governments should help those who bring glory for the country,” he added.

Bhajji went on to say that he asked around for contact details of the former athlete and then got in touch with his family. “I just asked for Bhattal’s contact number and, next morning, I got the details from ANI,” he said. “I was then in Portsmouth, at my in-laws’ place, and so asked a confidant to touch base with the family. Bhattal’s son spoke to my confidant and said that Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh and the cost of medicines would be borne by the Punjab government,” he added.

I have ordered an immediate release of ₹10 lakhs for the medical treatment of Havildar Hakam Bhattal. Officers of @IndiaSports @Media_SAI have visited him, and we are keeping track of the situation. I wish him a quick recovery. We are proud to stand by our heroes. https://t.co/9jQdURF8W0 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 31 July 2018

Do you have his bank details and contact number of his family members? — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 30 July 2018

Can u send me his contact no plz https://t.co/QvRmxg7dBX — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 30 July 2018

The Mumbai Indians bowler added that he was also pleased to know that former Indian seamer RP Singh had also pledged to help the athlete. “The update is that I have forwarded my cell numbers to the family and assured them of whatever help they need once Bhattal gets discharged from the hospital,” he added.

Harbhajan further asked the newspaper that he is doing what he feels is his duty out of insaaniyat (humanity). “Please don’t write in a manner which suggests I am projecting myself. Nothing like that. However, it’s a fact that I try and do what I can out of insaaniyat... Insaaniyat ke nate kuch farz bante hain… [there are some duties out of humanity]” he said.

The spinner added that he tries to help anyone irrespective of the person’s religion or caste. “Obviously, there’s a limit to what I’m able to do, but when someting touches my heart, I offer a hand of help without looking at the person’s religion or caste. We are, after all, all humans,” he said.

