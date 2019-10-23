Harbhajan Singh 2.0: Girl recreates India spinner’s action, Aakash Chopra tweets video. Watch

Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action is an inspiration to many aspiring spinners in India. Some do it better than some others. On Wednesday, commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted a video of a girl who does it better than most.

Hey @harbhajan_singh, looks like you’re her inspiration….like a lot of other aspiring spinners in the country ☺️👏🤗 #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/Oy6IxV4Zdb — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2019

Appreciating her bowling action, Chopra comments – “She bowls just like Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan Singh 2.0.”

Advertising

Fans, however, have been quick to add that the girl’s action also shows similarities with Jasprit Bumrah’s.

Both Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra have been part of the Hindi commentary panel for India’s recent matches.

India will next take on Bangladesh in a three-match Twenty20 International series after which both teams will compete in a two-match Test series that will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.