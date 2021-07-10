scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.

By: PTI |
July 10, 2021 2:09:21 pm
harbhajan singh, geeta basra, harbhajan singh, geeta basra, harbhajan singh geeta basra pregnant, harbhajan singh, indian express, indian express newsBasra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. (Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

“Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy,” Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are “doing well”.

The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.

Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

