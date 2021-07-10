Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

July 10, 2021 2:09:21 pm
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.
The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.
“Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy,” Singh wrote.
He said both mother and child are “doing well”.
Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021
The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.
Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.
