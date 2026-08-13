Harbhajan defends ‘badhiya banda’ Gambhir, says people can’t digest his style

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he does not understand the constant flak that Gautam Gambhir gets as the coach of the national team while adding that not everyone will find the former India opener’s style as a straight talker palatable.

“Why is Gautam getting so much flak? I have never understood why when a team doesn’t do well, people always tend to blame the coach. The Gautam that I have known, was a very passionate player of his time, one who always put the team first,” Harbhajan said in a PTI podcast.

“When he (Gambhir) first came into the team as a youngster, he would only interact with a select few players and would hang out with them. In those days, his friends used to be Viru (Virender Sehwag), Amit Mishra, Munaf Patel. I don’t know if he is still friends with them, I guess they still are. Bohot badhiya banda hai woh (Gautam is a top guy). He is very straightforward. For many people, Gautam might say bitter things but what he speaks is the bitter truth. Now, many people can’t digest the truth, and perhaps the tone of his comments makes people feel that he is a slightly difficult person,” he added.