Harbhajan Singh criticises KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane for not bowling Sunil Narine against Rohit Sharma in powerplay vs MI: ‘Captaincy wasn’t up to the mark’

Ajinkya Rahane Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders looks on from the dugout during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that Ajinkya Rahane missed a trick by not bowling Sunil Narine against an ominous looking Rohit Sharma in the powerplay during Kolkata Knight Riders; match vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday. Rohit went on to score a breezy 78 runs as well as added 148 runs with opening partner Ryan Rickelton (81) to help MI defeat KKR by 6 wickets.

“The best match-up was to bowl Sunil Narine in the powerplay, at least one or two overs to target Rohit Sharma early. That was their best chance to pick wickets and put Mumbai under pressure. Instead, Narine didn’t even complete his full quota, which shows the captaincy wasn’t up to the mark,” Harbhajan told JioStar.