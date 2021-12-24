Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to cricket, Twitter reacts

Harbhajan was an integral member of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup winning team.(Twitter/KKRiders)

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on Friday from all forms of competitive cricket. In 2016, Harbhajan Singh donned the Indian jersey for the last time but he was active in the IPL and was a regular voice in the commentary panel.

Harbhajan Singh has been a prolific off-spinner for the Indian team. After making an entry into the international arena, he went on to take 417 Test wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is. In the IPL across 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has bagged 150 wickets in 163 matches.

On Friday, the Turbanator took to social media and was grateful to everyone who supported him throughout his 23-year long career.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

Soon after his announcement, many of his former teammates came forward to wish him. Former Indian cricketers like Pragyan Ojha and VVS Laxman took to their Twitter handles and quoted heartwarming wishes for Bhajji.

Pragyan Ojha congratulated Harbhajan Singh and thanked him for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners.

VVS Laxman wished and said Bhajji is a true competitor who fashioned many wonderful victories for India.

🔹 2007 @T20WorldCup winner

🔹 2011 @cricketworldcup winner

ICC also paid tribute to the illustrious career of Harbhajan Singh and wished him on Twitter.