Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir engage in war of words on Twitter

After India were made to eat humble pie on Sunday when they lost to Pakistan in the T20 World cup, former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir took a dig at Harbhajan Singh on social media.

Amir took to Twitter on Monday and asked, “Harbhajan Paa ji ne TVto nai toda apna?” which loosely translates to “Did Harbhajan break his TV.” The comment was made over the taunts of Indians about Pakistani fans breaking their television sets after losing to India in the past editions of world cups.

hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 25, 2021

To this, Singh replied on Twitter saying, “Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said” which loosely translates to “Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?” With this tweet he attached a video of him hitting a last over six against Pakistan.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said 🤣 https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Things just kept on escalating from there as the two cricketers tweeted out replies to each other with Amir taunting the Indian spinner with a video of him conceding 4 sixes off 4 balls from Shahid Afridi.

Not one to back down, Harbhajan Singh slammed Amir for the ‘Lord’s Test No-Ball’ spot fixing incident in 2010 to which Amir replied with “Bare hi dheet ho talking about my past wouldn’t change the fact that tumko 3 din pehle moun ki khani pari. and how about your illegal bowling action mate ab nikal or humko WC win karta dekh. walk over tu nhi mila jao Park me walk karo u’ll feel better @harbhajan_singh” which if loosely translated means ” Talking about my past won’t change the fact that you lost on Sunday. And what about your illegal bowling action mate? Now, just watch us lift the World Cup. You didn’t get a walkover, now go and walk in the park.”

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Harbhajan fired back with the same video of him hitting the six in the last over to win the match for India. And simply tweeted, “Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja” along with the aforementioned video.