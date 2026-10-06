Haramanpreet Kaur resigns as India captain: Read World Cup-winner’s full statement here

Harmanpreet Kaur is just the third Indian captain to have won the ODI World Cup across men's and women's cricket. (AP File Photo)

Harmanpreet Kaur announced that she is stepping down as India’s captain in all formats on Tuesday, thus bringing the curtains down on an illustrious stint in the position. The first and only player to have led India to victory in the Women’s World Cup, Harmanpreet is India’s most succesfull captain in women’s cricket and has established herself as one of the greatest cricketers of all time in the country’s history. The 37-year-old announced her resignation in a lengthy statement that she posted on her Instagram account.

Here is the full text of Harmanpreet’s statement:

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats.