Wednesday, January 01, 2020

From Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricket fraternity welcome 2020 in style

The Indian cricket fraternity welcomed the new decade in style as some celebrated with family, while others recalled how the past ten years turned out for them highlighting their achievements.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli led the celebrations by sharing a video on Instagram with wife Anushka Sharma, wishing their fans a bright 2020. (Source: Instagram)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli led the celebrations by sharing a video on Instagram with wife Anushka Sharma, wishing their fans a bright 2020.

The star couple, who are on a vacation, shot the video in a glacier in Switzerland. “Hey guys we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we will record early new year wishes for you all,” said Kohli. “Yes I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray you all have an even better 2020. Here is wishing you all a happy new year from both of us,” Anushka added.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to the team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia, kicked off the new year by sharing a video of him reciting two lines from an Urdu poem written by Rahat Indori. He captioned it, “2020 here I come.”

Meanwhile, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of a handicapped kid playing cricket with his friends and urged fans to take inspiration from him. Sharing the video on Twitter, the batting maestro wrote: “Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket ?? with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too.”

Here are a few messages from Indian cricketers:

 

Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. 🙏❤️😇

After ending the year on the second position in the ICC ODI rankings, the Virat Kohli-led unit would look to maintain their superiority, when fourth-placed Australia visit India for a three-match series, which starts from January 14 in Mumbai.

