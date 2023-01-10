Happy I was able to maintain tempo and we finished with 370: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record when he scored his 73rd international century against Bangladesh in Guwahati on Tuesday. In doing so, he put himself on par with Tendulkar’s record of 20 ODI tons at home, helping India on their way to post 373/7. While Tendulkar reached the landmark in 164 matches, Kohli did it in 101 games.

After the knock, Kohli talked about a variety of subjects including his time in the middle as well as his diet during the innings break.

“I have had bit of a break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour. I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370,” Kohli said.

Kohli also talked about the lifelines he received during his knock when Sri Lanka dropped his catches, not once, but twice.

“I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important, pretty aware of that. Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me. I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350,” he said.

Before signing off, the former India captain was asked what kept him going in the innings as he barely broke a sweat while batting in the middle for so long. To which he replied, “I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 percent for the team.”

With the century Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Tendulkar has eight to his credit while Kohli has gone to nine.

Kohli had ended his ODI century drought during India’s tour of Bangladesh. Before that, the number 3 batter had remained century-less for 1214 days.