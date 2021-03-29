scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 29, 2021
Latest news

From Premier League stars to cricketers, sports icons wish fans a ‘safe and Happy Holi’

As India celebrates Holi, members of the sports fraternity poured their wishes on social urging the citizens to celebrate the festival in a safe manner.

By: Sports Desk |
March 29, 2021 12:21:29 pm
The festival of colours is among the most popular festivals. (Twitter)

As India celebrates Holi on Monday, members of the Indian sports fraternity greeted people and appealed to everyone to protect themselves against coronavirus.

From cricketers to wrestler Sakshi Malik and even Premier League stars, all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion

Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the government has ordered that there would be no public celebrations during festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Snapshots: India beat England in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 29: Latest News

X
x