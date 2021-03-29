From Premier League stars to cricketers, sports icons wish fans a ‘safe and Happy Holi’

The festival of colours is among the most popular festivals. (Twitter)

As India celebrates Holi on Monday, members of the Indian sports fraternity greeted people and appealed to everyone to protect themselves against coronavirus.

From cricketers to wrestler Sakshi Malik and even Premier League stars, all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion

Love and warm wishes to everyone celebrating Holi today! Wishing everyone a fun, safe and joyous festival of colours. #HappyHoli — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 29, 2021

From us to you! MAATÉ family wishes you a very #HappyHoli ❤️ The festival of colours is here! And the colours of nature are at play!

Go Natural, play safe, Have a colourful HOLI! @maateCare pic.twitter.com/09PapzTbpT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 29, 2021

We hope you have a safe and colourful Holi 💙💚 #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/NuB2js2vss — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) March 29, 2021

Wishing you and your family all the success and prosperity this Holi!

HAPPY HOLI EVERYONE 🎨🤹🏻💦 pic.twitter.com/9aW8NEnnzX — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 29, 2021

May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone’s life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi 🌈🔫 #HappyHoli2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 29, 2021

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi. pic.twitter.com/k3BjBKadwL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 29, 2021

Bura naa mano holi hai,jeetne wali team India,jiska kaptaan Kohli hai:) #welldoneteam 🇮🇳 #HappyHoli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2021

Happy Holi everyone 👩🏾‍🎨

Have a safe and amazing holi 💜❤️🧡💛💚 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 29, 2021

Wishing everyone a very #HappyHoli

Hope you all are celebrating safely at home with friends and family 😊 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the government has ordered that there would be no public celebrations during festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.