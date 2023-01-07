scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Happy for Sarfaraz but Rizwan our main keeper for T20Is and ODIs: Shahid Afridi

We’ll consider other options only if Rizwan is injured, says Pakistan's interim chief selector Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts after scoring 50 runs during the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Happy for Sarfaraz but Rizwan our main keeper for T20Is and ODIs: Shahid Afridi
Pakistan’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has made it clear that Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan’s No 1 wicketkeeper when it comes to the ODIs and T20Is.

“I’m very happy that Saifi has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs,” Shahid Afridi said in the press conference.

“God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he’s tired, we’ll then consider other options. Let’s not mix someone’s Test performance with that of limited overs.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has made his stellar return to international cricket after a gap for four years and ended up Pakistan’s leading run-getter in the two-match Test series against New Zealand has not been picked for the T20Is and the ODIs. The 35-year-old amassed 335 runs in four innings, including one century and three fifties.

After Sarfaraz’s incredible comeback, Rizwan posted a heartfelt post on his Twitter. He wrote: Brilliant knock by Saifi bhai again. This is what hardwork and belief in Allah get you. Mujhe Saifi bhai k Man of the Series hone se aisi hi khushi jase ye mujhe mila ho. Balnk yaqeenan us se bhi zada. Khush rahain @SarfarazA_54 bhai.”

Rizwan has been dropped from the New Zealand Test series, following a string of low scores but the wicketkeeper-batter has been Pakistan’s mainstay in the white ball and will don the gloves.

