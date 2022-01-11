scorecardresearch
Wishes pour in as Team India head coach Rahul Dravid turns 49

Rahul Dravid has played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India. He has scored 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs. He scored 36 centuries in Tests and 12 in ODIs.

By: Sports Desk |
January 11, 2022 10:27:46 am
Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, turns 49 on Tuesday. (File)

Former Indian captain and Team India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid turns 49 on Tuesday.

In 2012, Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket after representing India for 16 years.

Dravid started his professional coaching career in 2014 as a mentor for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal, a team he had previously captained. He was also the mentor of Delhi Daredevils team in 2016 and 2017.

Dravid started work as coach of India A and India U-19 teams in 2015 and ever since has given direction to quite a lot of budding cricketers’ aspirations.

It was under his watchful eyes, Prithvi Shaw-led India won the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. While a cpuple of years ago in 2016, Ishan Kishan-led team lost in the U-19 Cricket World Cup final with Dravid at the helm.

He took charge of the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, in 2019.

For a significant part of his 16-year Test career, Dravid was the bulwark in India’s star-studded batting lineup that also included Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

