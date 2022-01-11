Wishes pour in as Team India head coach Rahul Dravid turns 49

January 11, 2022 10:27:46 am
Former Indian captain and Team India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid turns 49 on Tuesday.
Warm birthday wishes to Rahul Dravid, the man who taught an entire generation the art of perseverance and patience. Watching him go about his business is the best advertisement on how to approach sport as well as life.
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 11, 2022
He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India. He has scored 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs. He scored 36 centuries in Tests and 12 in ODIs.
Happy birthday to the batter who made bowlers feel this 😉#TheWall pic.twitter.com/JJFNgEN68R
— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 11, 2022
In 2012, Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket after representing India for 16 years.
509 international matches 👍
24,208 international runs 💪
48 international centuries 👌
Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022
Dravid started his professional coaching career in 2014 as a mentor for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royal, a team he had previously captained. He was also the mentor of Delhi Daredevils team in 2016 and 2017.
This Day. 2011. A successful bid for Rahul Dravid at the #IPLAuction. 😁💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/H0FCi1hOOq
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 8, 2022
Dravid started work as coach of India A and India U-19 teams in 2015 and ever since has given direction to quite a lot of budding cricketers’ aspirations.
It was under his watchful eyes, Prithvi Shaw-led India won the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. While a cpuple of years ago in 2016, Ishan Kishan-led team lost in the U-19 Cricket World Cup final with Dravid at the helm.
🏏 24,208 international runs
🌟 48 centuries and 146 fifties
🏆 #U19CWC winning coach in 2018
Happy birthday to India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid 🎂 pic.twitter.com/HlVg3PVuV8
— ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022
He took charge of the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, in 2019.
When 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 speaks, the world listens!
Here’s wishing the ever-inspirational #RahulDravid on his special day.#HBDRahulDravid #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/OhpuUlXDXn
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 11, 2022
For a significant part of his 16-year Test career, Dravid was the bulwark in India’s star-studded batting lineup that also included Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.
