Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: World Cup winning captain turns 38

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday today. Dhoni made his international debut at the age of 23 against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004, and the rest is history.

Advertising

The wicketkeeper-batsman led India to T20 World Cup 2007 triumph. Later on, he took over the ODI captaincy as well. The move worked wonders for the Indian team as they lifted the ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years. Dhoni winning the World Cup 2011 final with a six off Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara at Wankhede Stadium is one of the iconic moments of Indian cricket.

Dhoni has led India in 200 ODIs and has a winning percentage of 59.52. Under his captaincy, India have won 110, lost 74, tied five and 11 did not produce any results. In Test cricket, he led India in 60 matches. India won 27, lost 18 and 15 resulted in a draw.

Dhoni has been successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three title wins. CSK have been the most consistent team in the history of the tournament as they have managed to reach the finals eight times.

Advertising

The 38-year-old has 16 centuries and 105 half-centuries and more than 17,000 runs in international cricket to his name. He is also India’s most successful wicketkeeper with over 800 dismissals in the international arena. Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara are the only two wicketkeepers who are ahead of him in the most dismissal list.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 after playing a draw against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). There are speculations that Dhoni may retire from ODI cricket after the ongoing World Cup 2019.