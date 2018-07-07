Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Ahead of third T20I, former skipper celebrates birthday in Bristol

MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and posted a video of himself celebrating with the rest of the Indian team. In the video that the former captain posted on his social media handles, Dhoni can be seen being smothered by cake by Kuldeep Yadav. But that doesn’t last long as Dhoni catches hold of him and gives him a taste of his own medicine.

Dhoni has been enjoying a second wind of sorts with his batting. In 2018 Indian Premier League, Dhoni smashed 455 runs at an average of 75.83. In the recently concluded second T20I against England, he scored 32 off 24 balls to push a tottering Indian innings to 148. India lost that match by five wickets but it could have been worse had it not been for Dhoni’s contribution. He remains the no. 1 wicketkeeper for India and is still considered one of the best in the world in that department.

#TeamIndia has reached Bristol and upon arrival it is time to celebrate🎂#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/298C0Ti9eQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 July 2018

Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest limited overs cricket captain India has ever had. As captain, he won the 2007 World T20, which was also his first assignment as skipper of the team. He has gone on to win the 2011 World Cup, India’s first since 1983 and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was Test captain when India rose to the top spot in the ICC rankings. But he did not enjoy as much success as Test captain and he retired from the longest format of the game in 2014. In 2017, he relinquished his post of India’s limited overs captain thus making Virat Kohli the skipper in all three formats.

