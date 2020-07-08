scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

Happy Birthday Dada: Cricket fraternity shares their love for Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday

Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 8, 2020 1:20:20 pm
Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday (Source: Kohli, Tenddulkar/Twitter)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. Social media flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.

Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 39th birthday the previous day. Here are some of the top wishes from the cricket fraternity:

Having scored 18,433 runs in 421 International appearances across formats at an average of 44.74 including 38 centuries, Ganguly is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer across formats. Apart from leading India to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, Ganguly’s biggest achievement as a captain lies in overseas victories in the longest format at a time when the men in blue were not so strongly known Internationally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Hamilton and F1 drivers wear ‘End Racism’ T-shirts, six decide to not kneel
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 08: Latest News