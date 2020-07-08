Happy Birthday Dada: Cricket fraternity shares their love for Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday

Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday (Source: Kohli, Tenddulkar/Twitter) Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday (Source: Kohli, Tenddulkar/Twitter)

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday as wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. Social media flooded with outpouring love and photos of ‘Dada’ with #HappyBirthdayDada trending on Twitter.

Ganguly is regarded as India’s game-changer in International cricket during the 2000s. The Bengal Tiger holds a massive fan base, much like his successor MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 39th birthday the previous day. Here are some of the top wishes from the cricket fraternity:

#HappyBirthdayDada#DadaOpensWithMayank The most awaited episode is out. DO NOT MISS this special segment where @mayankcricket gets @SGanguly99 to reveal some of the most fascinating behind the scenes stories. 🎬🎥 https://t.co/RDNhQoP6pA pic.twitter.com/7vk0NTREmV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket… Godspeed. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/DMAogyHtvH — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Shubho Jonmodin Dada 🎂 @SGanguly99 A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rltgkcATMc — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day ⁦@SGanguly99⁩ , 🎂🎂🎂 have a great year ahead and continue to inspire all of us. #Dada #birthdaywishes pic.twitter.com/ettnM8A4yN — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Dada💙@SGanguly99 🎂🎂

The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket 🇮🇳

Your contribution to cricket both as a player, and a captain will be admired by the generations to come!

Have a fabulous year ahead🙏 pic.twitter.com/QRM29CdN6C — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday, @SGanguly99. 🤗 Wishing you another wonderful year filled with happiness, wisdom and success!#HappyBirthdayDada — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

#HappyBirthdayDada! Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. 🙏🏽 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/QllZPMY5i5 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday dada @SGanguly99 wish you the best going forward.. pic.twitter.com/RGfoKPoYct — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @IndrajithBaba and @aparajithbaba , may god bless you both and have a great year ahead. #twins #birthday — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket 🎂 You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain🙇@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/MJKAwgGw1r — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2020

Stylish, elegant and classy. Happy birthday Dada @SGanguly99 . A legend of Indian cricket and one of greatest players to play the game. pic.twitter.com/roggedBX30 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Dada! Loads of good wishes and love on your big day 😊 @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 8, 2020

You changed the way the world looked at Indian cricket. Happy Birthday Dada @SGanguly99. It was brilliant to watch you play. 😊🥳 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) July 8, 2020

A fearless leader who took Indian cricket to great heights. Happy Birthday Dada. @SGanguly99

Best wishes. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday Saurav sir, wish you good health and happiness. 🎂 @SGanguly99 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday to the #PrinceofKolkata @SGanguly99 An outstanding captain. Wishing you great health and happiness. — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) July 8, 2020

Dada ko Janamdin ki bahut badhai.

The only time he blinked his eye was when dancing down the track while hitting spinners for a 6, varna never. Eternally grateful for his support in initial days. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/U7k0Q9paJI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2020

A legend of Indian cricket. As a leader you always led from the front and motivated so many Indians to play the game fearlessly. Happy Birthday Legend @SGanguly99 ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M1mq0RsVqL — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 8, 2020

Having scored 18,433 runs in 421 International appearances across formats at an average of 44.74 including 38 centuries, Ganguly is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer across formats. Apart from leading India to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, Ganguly’s biggest achievement as a captain lies in overseas victories in the longest format at a time when the men in blue were not so strongly known Internationally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd