India vs Australia: Hanuma Vihari’s back-foot obsession and Virat Kohli derring-do during practice

The outdoor nets of the Optus Stadium is barren, as opposed to the leafy WACA facilities. It also has an in-the-middle-of-a-desert desolateness, tucked afar from the main the stadium. Hanuma Vihari didn’t mind the prosaicness of it—he was content getting a long hit at the nets. Even in Adelaide, he used to drag squad-mates like Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Kuldeep Yadav to the nets during lunch or after the matches. But those were half-hearted chores, but on Thursday he got serious practice. And some working over.

Advertising

A batsman reputed for his back-foot proficiency in the domestic circuit, Vihari seemed hell-bent on reinforcing it. He would hang back to both the pacers and seamers almost instinctively, even against short-of-length deliveries and then try to cut them. It amused Ravindra Jadeja, who began bowling fuller, more fuller and fullest, and then pulled one back. Vihari went for the bait, tried to reach for the delivery and miscued it, much to Jadeja’s delight. He then did a near-Dhoni impersonation: “Front-foot se bhi khel sakte hain.”

But Vihari was so immersed in practice that he barely chuckled, but kept admonishing himself. What does Jadeja do? Foreboding that Vihari would step out, he bowled a wide shortish delivery. The batsman did step out and was beaten.

“Mein hat-trick pein hoon,” he shouted. The hat-trick ball, flat and brisk, was blunted down the ground.

Advertising

Over to Vihari and Bhuvneshwar. Like Kohli at the adjoining nets, Vihari stood a foot outside the crease and took a middle-stump stance. Again, the back-foot, in anticipation of the bounce, would go back and across, the front-foot not so much. But like Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar mostly pinged the ball full, shaping it inwards and outwards. The preposterous commitment to the back-foot made him vulnerable to the fuller, seaming deliveries, and as such he doesn’t press his front-foot too far when defending.

Each time he edged or was beaten, he would cuss himself, knowing well that a similar mindset or technique could endanger his Test career. But as they say, the worst of the perils are imagined.

But he wasn’t too easily disenchanted, eventually batting himself into form. It required the advice of a bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Whatever the advice was, it worked, as he began biting the hands that gave him the milk, charging down the track and smearing him all over the nets, one of the straight hits narrowly missed the shin of Ishant Sharma.

That would have been, apart from a freaky accident, a disastrous casualty. As such they’re defected by injuries to Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. It seems a straightforward enough swap—Vihari for Rohit and Jadeja for Ashwin. But the team management is known for veering the left side of rationale once too often, often early in a series. What could be in store in Perth?

***

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is arguably considered the Kohinoor among India’s fast-bowling diamonds. Kohli rued his absence on a daily basis in England. But he hasn’t played a Test since Johannesburg in January. An inopportune injury robbed him of playing the England series, where he could have made a marked difference. But in Australia, they reckon, they need someone with more pace and ability to seam the ball. Bhuvneshwar, in the last couple of years, has added yards to his speed and variations to his craft, but the hierarchy in Australia is deeply-etched.

But he was raging like the hot Perth sun at the nets. From the first ball, he was hitting the corridor and swerving the ball away. A couple of them ducked back in, some reared up discomfortingly to hit the splice of Rahul’s bat. One even split Vihari’s willow. Nothing was untoward in his gliding run-up and release—some bowlers after injuries tend to tweak their actions—and he was giving a good account of himself to the bowling coach and Kohli, who was keenly watching him from the adjoining nets. A visibly satisfied Arun applauded him and told him to take a breather. Bhuvneshwar insisted one more, as in-rhythm bowlers do. But Arun didn’t—“thak jayenga,” he advised, staring at the scorching Perth sun. Who is to argue with he who knows how to tend racehorses.

This brings us to the question whether Bhuvneshwar could get a break in Perth, prompting India to pack four seamers on what looks (but looks have often deceived in the past too) like a WACA strip of the early 90s. He could definitely value-add, but at whose expense? If he comes in place of Ashwin, India would have to rely on the part-time off-break services of Murali Vijay and Vihari, both prone to slip in boundary balls aplenty. And it’s foolhardy to go without a frontline spinner, on a strip wherein Nathan Lyon picked six wickets for a pittance in a Sheffield match.

So if Bhuvneshwar comes, he could be as the injured Sharma’s replacement. It might weaken the batting line-up, but Kohli would hope Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar could compensate for a specialist batsman. But a fourth seamer on a helpful surface seems redundant—the popular logic being if three can’t kill a mouse, how can a fourth? Moreover, as Bumrah had said during the last match, it creates a spreads a bit of negativity. “There will be a bit of confusion,” he said in Adelaide.

More so as the three bowlers are putting in laudable shifts. But what do you know of Indian management who only Indian management know? Some thought for Umesh Yadav, though. Ten-for in his last Test and carrying drinks in Australia.

***

Just before Kohli began to practice, he asked the local net-keepers, which was the bounciest of the practice wickets. He closely watched the bowlers bowl in each of the nets, asked them to bowl and figured out the bounciest (and as it turned out the nastiest one). It was the sort of wicket that WACA-romantics would roll over in joy. It had not only supersonic pace but uneven bounce, some deliveries skidded through waist-high, while some leapt up like a peeved Dugite snake, a highly venomous one unique to Western Australia.

Advertising

Batting was difficult, even for Kohli, but Kohli wouldn’t mind a dress rehearsal before batting on the Optus devil.