Hanuma Vihari wins the internet with calm reply to Babul Supriyo’s criticism

Hanuma Vihari in action on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at the SCG (Screenshot)

Babul Supriyo, the politician who had alleged that Hanuma Vihari had “murdered Cricket” when he had been saving the 3rd Test for India with a torn hamstring, got a tiny correction made by the man himself on Wednesday.

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

“Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal…PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket,” the BJP politician had tweeted on Monday.

READ | Bravehearts Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin hobble towards glorious draw

“*Hanuma Vihari,” was the minor correction pointed out in a tweet by Vihari on Wednesday.

The Andhra player scored 23 off 161 balls in an exhausting performance to save the match with Ravichandran Ashwin.

READ | Mind over matter: Vihari and Ashwin script a rearguard for the ages

It is learnt that both Vihari and Pant, who played a career-defining 97-run knock on Monday, were given multiple pain-killers so that they could carry on.

Vihari is one among several Indian players who are unavailable for the 4th Test in Brisbane, starting from Friday.