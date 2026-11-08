Hamza Zaroor’s century outweighs Arjun Rajput’s as PAK beat IND in U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan beat India by three wickets in the ongoing ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Group A on Sunday in Al Amerat. Chasing a miserly 209 runs, Pakistan were in a bit of a pickle at 61/5 before wicketkeeper Hamza Zaroor came to bat at number seven and scored 100 runs from 108 balls to help win the game by three wickets.

Earlier, Middle-order batter Arjun Rajput hit a counter-attacking century before Pakistan’s bowlers produced a clinical performance to dismiss India for a below-par 208.

India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board.