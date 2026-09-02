Hampshire withdraw NZ player who faced rape charge after widespread protests

English county side Hampshire had to bow before widespread protests and withdraw New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn from their squad.

English county side Hampshire had to bow before widespread protests and withdraw New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn from their squad.

The county had signed the 34-year-old, who faced a rape charge in 2015 and was acquitted in 2017 after a re-trial due to a hung jury, on Tuesday. In a statement, the club said it was pulling Kuggeleijn out after listening to “feedback from our staff and supporters.” They said the New Zealander “will not represent the club.”

“We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views. Our focus now turns to supporting the team through the final four County Championship fixtures of the season,” the statement released just before the start of the game against Warwickshire.