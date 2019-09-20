Hamilton Masakadza breaks all-time T20I record in his farewell international game

Hamilton Masakadza bid adieu to international cricket in style with a record to his name. Masakadza scored a 42-ball 71 against Afghanistan on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, registering a record to his name. The Zimbabwe skipper’s 71 is the highest by a batsman in T20I cricket in his farewell match. The seven-wicket win also ended Afghanistan’s winning streak in T20I cricket.

Masakadza opened the batting alongside Brendan Taylor, as Zimbabwe chased a target of 156. Zimbabwe got off to a flier. Masakadza got to his 11th T20I fifty in 27 deliveries. The 36-year-old hit four fours and five sixes in his innings before losing his wicket to Dawlat Zadran in the 13th over of the run chase.

The Zimbabwe skipper was congratulated by Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and other Afghanistan players as he walked back to the dressing room after his match-winning knock.

Masakadza retires as the 15th highest T20I run-scorer and the highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe with 1,662 runs to his name from 66 innings at an average of 25.96 and 11 half-centuries.

The Zimbabwean cricketer announced his impending retirement before the tri-nation T20I series. Zimbabwe could not register a single win till their last game in the series.

Masakadza’s highest score of 93 is also the second-highest score for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. The Harare-born cricketer has played 38 Tests and 209 ODIs for Zimbabwe scoring 2,223 runs and 5,658 runs. He has five centuries across ODI and Test cricket.