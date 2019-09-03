Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza announces international retirement

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has called time on his 18-year international career after announcing his retirement from all formats of the game at the end of the upcoming Twenty20 international triangular series in Bangladesh.

‘It has been an enormous privilege to have played for and captained my country and this is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make,” Masakadza said announcing his retirement.

BREAKING: @ZimCricketv captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh #ThankYouHami #Legend pic.twitter.com/UkO2jCR6wB — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2019

Masakadza, 36, set a world record in 2001 when, at the age of 17 years and 354 days, he scored 119 against the West Indies in Harare to become the youngest player to make a century on Test debut, a mark beaten months later by Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful.

Masakadza bows out having played 38 tests, in which he scored 2,223 runs, including five centuries and eight fifties, 209 one-day internationals and more than 60 Twenty20 internationals.