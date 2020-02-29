‘Hamari ladkiyon mein bahut Dum hai’, says Virender Sehwag after watching Shafali Verma bat

Shafali Verma played a 47-run knock against Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Source: Archive/PTI) Shafali Verma played a 47-run knock against Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Source: Archive/PTI)

Indian women’s team beat Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup by seven wickets on Saturday, taking the team on the top of the Group A. Harmanpreet Kaur-led team have been unbeaten in four matches so far in the cup. Radha Yadav’s career-best figures and Shafali Verma’s quickfire knock of 47 helped India beat the Sri Lankan team and this prompted former India batter Virender Sehwag to say,” Hamari ladkiyon mein bahut Dum hai.”

After India’s fourth victory on the trot in the tournament, Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote,” Hamari ladkiyon mein bahut Dum hai. Shafali Verma was brilliant again and Radha Yadav bowled a match-winning spell. Congratulations. Best wishes for the semi-finals.”

Shafali Verma was brilliant again and Radha Yadav bowled a match winning spell. Congratulations @BCCIWomen . Best wishes for the semi-finals #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/HdPRxa26pc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 29, 2020

The table-toppers are set to play the semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5 against the second-placed team in Group B.

Spinner Radha Yadav flummoxed the rival batting line-up with a career-best 4/23 before Shafali Verma’s blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to the victory. Opting to to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 113 for nine in their final Group A match with left-arm spinner Radha (4/23) running through the rivals’ batting line-up, including claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu.

The 16-year-old Shafali, who was dropped twice in the second and fourth over, hit seven fours and a six in her knock but was unable to reach her maiden fifty for the second time in the tournament, getting run-out in the 11th over. She had scored 46 against New Zealand in her previous outing.

4 wins in 4 matches and the girls giving plenty to cheer about. Radha Yadav was outstanding with the ball and Shafali Verma continued her dream run. Wishing @BCCIWomen the very best for the semis #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Z77MDWAxvm — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 29, 2020

