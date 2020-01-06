‘Indian jugaad’: Hairdryer, steam iron used to dry Guwahati pitch in IND vs SL 1st T20I

Virat Kohli inspects the pitch after the rain in Guwahati (Source: AP) Virat Kohli inspects the pitch after the rain in Guwahati (Source: AP)

In a bizarre attempt to save the match from getting abandoned, hairdryer and steam iron were used to dry off the damp pitches on Guwahati pitch on Sunday. The first of the three T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was however abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain delayed play after the coin toss but leaky covers led to play being called off as water seeped in through holes.

At first, a light roller coupled with a vacuum cleaner was used in an attempt to dry off the pitch. The umpires Chettithody Shamshuddin, Nitin Menon and Anil Kumar Chaudhary inspected the pitch and outfield and were not happy with the conditions.

The umpires were seen having a word with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri before calling off play. Kohli also inspected the pitch as hairdryer and steam iron were used by the groundsmen.

Google : “A hair dryer, hairdryer or blow dryer is an electromechanical device that blows ambient or hot air over damp hair to speed the evaporation of water to dry the hair” Indian Groundstaff : Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/2slcMwgvag — Shanilka 🇱🇰 (@ShanilkaCR) January 5, 2020

The richest and most powerful Cricket board in the world… Using a hairdryer to try and dry the pitch…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/lfTwFavNFo — Jimbob (@Cricketjim84) January 5, 2020

Mere kuchhh kpde bhi hai…kl office jana hai…press kr Dena Bhai log pic.twitter.com/4LR0Dc5ufP — jitendra Nath Kashyap (@jnkpjjitu) January 5, 2020

The lady who tried to roast chicken with hair dryer has competition!#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/w72qWqpFBG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 5, 2020

1980 – will have flying cars in 2020 2020 – drying pitch with hair dryer #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/H6EM1zQwzm — sarcastic_dude (@_dhamo) January 5, 2020

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. It was a jampacked stadium and the crowd was anxiously waiting for the match to start after the rain delay.

Really feel for the fans. Came in huge numbers. Braved the rain and the cold. Stayed there for over 4 hours. And didn’t even get a glimpse of their stars in action. That’s when it didn’t rain after 8pm and the outfield was dry. #IndvSL #Guwahati — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was not happy with the arrangements at Barasapara Stadium. “It’s nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can’t have an excuse at this level,” Chopra said.

