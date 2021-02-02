Breathtakingly beautiful cricket stadium in Balochistan: ICC shares pictures

Gwadar cricket stadium is one of the prettiest grounds in the world. (Twitter/Fakhr-e-Alam/APP)

Breathtakingly beautiful pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan have gone viral after the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared its stunning pictures on social media.

In a tweet, the board asked its followers to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” ICC tweeted.

🖼️ Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait… 📸 @falamb3 pic.twitter.com/lz6nUGr9HH — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

Located in between the rocky mountains of Balochistan, the Gwadar Cricket Stadium has a stunning aerial view with a lush green cricket field situated between the rocky mountains.

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was left mesmerized by the beauty of the surroundings around the Gwadar stadium. “Can we move the 3rd T20 to this place?? Looks stunning! The 3 most beautiful surroundings for a cricket stadium for me would be Newlands, Dharamsala and this place,” Shamsi tweeted.

Can we move the 3rd T20 to this place?? LOOKS STUNNING! 😍 The 3 most beautiful surroundings for a cricket stadium for me would be Newlands, Dharamsala and this place ❤ https://t.co/JeUKX2skmd — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) January 31, 2021

Here are more reactions and pictures of the ground–

To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world….come visit us…come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground….it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen…… pic.twitter.com/XP6HSFOOCs — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 31, 2021

Wow this is stunning 😍 got to be one of the prettiest ground in the world . https://t.co/5v9JNiAXzG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 1, 2021