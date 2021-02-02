scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Breathtakingly beautiful cricket stadium in Balochistan: ICC shares pictures

"Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan," asked the ICC.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 2, 2021 1:58:07 pm
Gwadar cricket stadium is one of the prettiest grounds in the world. (Twitter/Fakhr-e-Alam/APP)

Breathtakingly beautiful pictures of the Gwadar cricket stadium built among the jagged mountains in Balochistan have gone viral after the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared its stunning pictures on social media.

In a tweet, the board asked its followers to name a venue more picturesque than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…,” ICC tweeted.

Located in between the rocky mountains of Balochistan, the Gwadar Cricket Stadium has a stunning aerial view with a lush green cricket field situated between the rocky mountains.

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was left mesmerized by the beauty of the surroundings around the Gwadar stadium. “Can we move the 3rd T20 to this place?? Looks stunning! The 3 most beautiful surroundings for a cricket stadium for me would be Newlands, Dharamsala and this place,” Shamsi tweeted.

Here are more reactions and pictures of the ground–

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 02: Latest News