In Guyana, Chahars make it a family outing

In October 2017, Deepak Chahar had found himself at the receiving end of a BCCI howler. The Rajasthan medium pacer was named in the Board President’s XI squad for the warm-up games against New Zealand, only for the cricket board to rectify the “inadvertent” error and replace him with his cousin Rahul, a leg-spinner.

Advertising

Little did Deepak know then that two years down the line he would turn up for India in a match alongside his cousin, who made his international debut on Tuesday. Playing his maiden T20 International at Providence in Guyana, Rahul was a little nervy to start with. Deepak, on the other hand, was on fire. Together, they laid the foundation for India’s seven-wicket win and a 3-0 sweep.

The medium pacer replaced left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed for the dead rubber, a match that had a delayed start because of a wet outfield. Virat Kohli made a hat-trick of toss wins and opted to field. Deepak removed Sunil Narine in his first over, as West Indies’ decision to use a tail-ender as a pinch-hitting opener backfired yet again.

Deepak is slower through the air compared to Hardik Pandya, but unlike the Indian team’ first-choice all-rounder – rested for this series – he swings the ball both ways. An incoming delivery to the left-hander created doubts in Narine’s mind. He tried to respond with a cross-batted heave. Deepak, though, had bowled full and was taking the ball away from the batsman. Narine mistimed the shot and Navdeep Saini took a good, diving catch.

Advertising

Deepak accounted for Evin Lewis off the first ball of his next over. This time, the ball nipped back and hit Lewis on the front pad. The West Indies opener went for a review and lost it. Four deliveries hence, Deepak got rid of Shimron Hetmyer with another in-ducker bowled from close to the stumps.

After three overs in his first spell, Deepak had three wickets for four runs. He wasn’t brought back for a second spell. The 26-year-old has made rapid improvements over the past couple of seasons, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL under MS Dhoni. He had 22 scalps from 17 matches in this year’s IPL and the majority of those wickets came in Powerplays.

“For the last three-four years, I had been struggling with fitness issues. For me, the most important thing was to stay fit. Dhoni bhai told me to work more on my fitness. I have been doing that. Now I’m playing without any injuries and it has helped me bowl in good rhythm and (also) add some extra pace,” Deepak told this paper a couple of seasons ago.

Rahul came into bowl in the seventh over and troubled Nicholas Pooran with a delivery that straightened after pitching. The left-hander managed to thick-edge it to the third man boundary. In his next over, the young leggie ran into his Mumbai Indians team-mate Kieron Pollard.

Rahul courageously tossed one up to Pollard. The ‘big man’ just stood and walloped it for a six. After three dot balls, he once again tried a flighted delivery and conceded another six, this time over long-off. Pollard’s 45-ball 58 (six sixes) took the hosts to a fighting total, 146/6, on a greenish pitch.

His skipper had the confidence to bring Rahul back in the 18th over. Carlos Brathwaite was at the crease and when the West Indies captain started off with a huge six, it felt like Kohli’s decision could backfire. Rahul, however, earned his maiden international scalp next ball, when Brathwaite mistimed his pull to Washington Sundar in the deep. The leg-spinner returned with 1/27 from three overs..

Brief scores: West Indies 146/6 in 20 overs (K Pollard 58, R Powell 32*; D Chahar 3/4, N Saina 2/34) lost to India 150/3 in 19.1 overs (R Pant 65 not out, V Kohli 59; O Thomas 2/29) by seven wickets.