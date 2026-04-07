Guwahati weather update today, RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will rain affect Rajasthan vs Mumbai match?

IPL 2026, Guwahati weather update, RR vs MI: Rain could play spoilsport ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on Tuesday night.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Guwahati weather, RR vs MI IPL 2026: Rain could affect play at the ACA Stadium. (PTI)Guwahati weather, RR vs MI IPL 2026: Rain could affect play at the ACA Stadium. (PTI)
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Guwahati weather update today, RR vs MI IPL 2026: The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Mumbai Indians in their third match of the IPL 2026 season at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara in Guwahati. However, a rain threat is looming over the city in the evening, also putting the contest under a cloud.

FOLLOW: RR vs MI IPL 2026 LIVE

Rajasthan are on a fine run so far this season, having recorded a win in their opening match at this venue against the Chennai Super Kings before hammering Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai have had a wobbly run with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders and a stinging defeat against the Delhi Capitals.

Guwahati weather today, April 7 (Tuesday), 2026

According to Accuweather.com, a thunderstorm is predicted in the region between 5-6 PM this evening, with chances of a hailstorm also predicted around the same time. This could affect the game partially with a probable delay in the toss and the subsequent start of play RR’s secondary home ground. However, the weather is forecast to remain fine and cooler as the night progresses with precipitation chances slimming below 10 per cent after 7 pm IST.

Time (IST) Chances of rain
5 PM IST 47%
6 PM IST 31%
7 PM IST 6%
8 PM IST 6%
9 PM IST 6%

RR vs MI IPL 2026: Match Cut-Off Times

A minimum five-over-a-side game is required to adjudicate an outright winner. If play is not possible even for a 10-over game, the points will be split between the sides.

Full Match Cut-off: For a full 20-over game, play must start by 8:10 PM IST.

Minimum Match Cut-off: The deadline for a five-over match to start is approximately 11:00 PM to 11:25 PM IST. If the toss hasn’t happened or the outfield is unfit by this time, the game is officially called off.

On Monday, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings were involved in the first washout of the season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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