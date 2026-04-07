Guwahati weather update today, RR vs MI IPL 2026: Will rain affect Rajasthan vs Mumbai match?

Guwahati weather update today, RR vs MI IPL 2026: The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Mumbai Indians in their third match of the IPL 2026 season at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara in Guwahati. However, a rain threat is looming over the city in the evening, also putting the contest under a cloud.

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Rajasthan are on a fine run so far this season, having recorded a win in their opening match at this venue against the Chennai Super Kings before hammering Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai have had a wobbly run with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders and a stinging defeat against the Delhi Capitals.