Gurnoor Brar has ticked most of the boxes, says Shubman Gill

In a series where Gurnoor Brar impressed with his pace and bounce, India captain Shubman Gill has said the the pacer has ticked the boxes they expected him to. Having earned a maiden call-up to the national squad, Brar had two three-wicket hauls in the first two matches before adding one more wicket to the tally for the series in the third and final ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Despite bowling in hot conditions, Brar didn’t compromise on his pace and was used in short bursts by Gill. With India investing in a pool of fast bowlers with an eye on next year’s World Cup in South Africa, Brar’s bounce and pace was impressive as he hurried the batsmen.