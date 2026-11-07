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India pacer Gurnoor Brar, who took 4 wickets in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, said that the extra bounce and pace on offer helped him exploit the conditions with his hard-length deliveries. Brar came up with his career-best figureS, playing a major role in India’s 4-run win via DLS over the hosts on Saturday.
“I really enjoyed it. Bowling here in New Zealand, the bounce and the pace really helped me, so I enjoyed it. Obviously, in India the pitches are quite flat, so we have to bowl that hard length. But here, there’s that extra bounce. So I was just bowling to my strengths, and it worked,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged as the player of the game.
“If you’re a fast bowler bowling at an average of 140 or 142, you have to be aggressive as well. But you have to know your limits too. I just enjoy it and keep bowling. I just try to bowl that hard length, the lengths where batters try to pull. I don’t want to bowl it very high; I just keep bowling at shoulder level,” he added.
Brar was beautifully complemented by Auqib Nabi (2/31 in 7 overs) and Anshul Kamboj (2/25 in 8 overs) as the trio clinically decimated the Black Caps for 134 in just 41 overs. With the pitch aiding bounce and movement, the chase became way tougher than expected.
India defeated New Zealand by four runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method following a rain stoppage. India were 113/7 in 26 overs, and needed 22 runs from 66 balls when play was called off.
Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 134 following a disastrous outing in rainy Wellington, with Brar picking four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a sedate 55 off 104 balls.
India won the first ODI of the five-match series by five wickets, and now lead the series 2-0.