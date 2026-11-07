India pacer Gurnoor Brar, who took 4 wickets in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, said that the extra bounce and pace on offer helped him exploit the conditions with his hard-length deliveries. Brar came up with his career-best figureS, playing a major role in India’s 4-run win via DLS over the hosts on Saturday.

“I really enjoyed it. Bowling here in New Zealand, the bounce and the pace really helped me, so I enjoyed it. Obviously, in India the pitches are quite flat, so we have to bowl that hard length. But here, there’s that extra bounce. So I was just bowling to my strengths, and it worked,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being adjudged as the player of the game.