Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals, during the first game against Scotland here.

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40.

Guptill’s opening partner Finn Allen also scored a stroke-filled maiden century (101 off 56 balls) in the shortest format, as the Black Caps posted 225/5 batting first.

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 157/8 with Ish Sodhi claiming 4/28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2/23.

Apart from Rohit, Guptill is closely followed by former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland’s ODI skipper Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is fifth in the list with 2,855 runs.

In 2021, Kohli became the first batter to breach the 3000-run mark when he achieved the rare feat during the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, surpassing another New Zealand great and former captain, Brendon McCullum, who was, in fact, the first to cross the 2000-run mark.

Guptill is currently with the Blackcaps in Scotland for two T20Is a one off ODI match. Having already played Ireland in a three-T20I and as many ODIs series, New Zealand will cap off their UK tour with two T20Is in the Netherlands.

Sharma on the other hands is currently with the Indian team in the Caribbean and will lead the men in blue in the five-match T20I series against West Indies starting Friday, July 29. India thrashed the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series and walk in the T20Is on the back of successive 2-1 series wins in both white ball formats in England.