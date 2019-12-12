Follow Us:
Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose ‘mafia circle’ in Afghanistan cricket

Gulbadin Naib had been named Afghanistan captain weeks before the World Cup, with the timing of the move having raised several questions. After Asghar Afghan was reinstated as captain this week, Naib went on a spree of sensational claims.

Gulbadin Naib was the Afghanistan captain in the ODI World Cup in 2019. (File Photo/AP)

A day after Asghar Afghan returned as Afghanistan captain across all formats, former captain Gulbadin Naib, who led the team in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, threatened in a series of sensational tweets that he would expose the ‘mafia circle’ involved in Afghanistan cricket which is responsible for ‘betrayal of the nation and its people’.

Naib added that some players deliberately underperformed in the World Cup because he was captain and that these players openly admitted to doing so to the country’s cricket board.

Naib had been named Afghanistan captain weeks before the World Cup, with the timing of the move having raised several questions back then. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, two senior players, had publicly said that the decision to sack Asghar Afghan as captain on the eve of the World Cup is a badly timed move.

Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign under Naib had a rocky end, with the team losing all their nine matches.

Coach Phil Simmons had also said during the World Cup that he would “tell the Afghanistan people” of the role played by the chief national selector Dawlat Ahmadzai.

This week, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that Afghan was being reinstated as captain across all formats.

