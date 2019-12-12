Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose ‘mafia circle’ in Afghanistan cricket

Gulbadin Naib was the Afghanistan captain in the ODI World Cup in 2019. (File Photo/AP) Gulbadin Naib was the Afghanistan captain in the ODI World Cup in 2019. (File Photo/AP)

A day after Asghar Afghan returned as Afghanistan captain across all formats, former captain Gulbadin Naib, who led the team in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, threatened in a series of sensational tweets that he would expose the ‘mafia circle’ involved in Afghanistan cricket which is responsible for ‘betrayal of the nation and its people’.

I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don’t take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned… long life my beloved 🇦🇫 — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

Naib added that some players deliberately underperformed in the World Cup because he was captain and that these players openly admitted to doing so to the country’s cricket board.

Naib had been named Afghanistan captain weeks before the World Cup, with the timing of the move having raised several questions back then. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, two senior players, had publicly said that the decision to sack Asghar Afghan as captain on the eve of the World Cup is a badly timed move.

Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign under Naib had a rocky end, with the team losing all their nine matches.

Coach Phil Simmons had also said during the World Cup that he would “tell the Afghanistan people” of the role played by the chief national selector Dawlat Ahmadzai.

This week, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that Afghan was being reinstated as captain across all formats.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd