Gulam Bodi sentenced to 5 years in prison, former teammates react

Gulam Bodi, the Indian-origin South Africa cricketer, who has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of match-fixing in South Africa’s domestic cricket, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Advertising

This case is considered to be a landmark case in South Africa and cricket in general. Bodi is the first person to be imprisoned under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004, which was introduced in the aftermath of the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal in 2000.

Bodi, who was in the IPL side Delhi Daredevils squad in 2012, had been charged under CSA’s anti-corruption code for “contriving to fix, or otherwise improperly influence aspects of the 2015 RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Series”.

Bodi had been born in Hathuran (Gujarat) in India and his family moved to South Africa when he was a teenager.

Advertising

Kevin Pietersen amazed by Alviro Peterson’s reaction

Bodi is thought to have been the middleman between some players in South Africa’s domestic cricket and an Indian betting syndicate. One of the players he is known to have approached to fix matches, Alviro Peterson, was one of the first to react to Bodi’s sentencing on Friday. Peterson

Good day for cricket!!! Gulam Bodi just been sentenced to 5 years in prison. He will apply for leave to Appeal and to extend bail his bail, pending the outcome of the appeal. — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) October 18, 2019

Peterson had been handed a 2-year-ban for failing to report approaches made by Bodi and other match-fixers. On Friday, he was in the courtroom when Bodi was sentenced. “Good day for cricket!!!” he tweeted after the sentencing.

Kevin Pietersen, the England great, whose career has a strange link to Gulam Bodi, reacted to this by saying, “You’ve really tweeted this when YOU were banned for two years for the part YOU played?!?! Wow!”

You’ve really tweeted this when YOU were banned for two years for the part YOU played?!?!

Wow! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 18, 2019

Bodi had been selected by Natal at the expense of Pietersen in 2000, at a time when soft racial quotas were being enforced in African cricket teams, which forced the latter to relocate to England.