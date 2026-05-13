Gujarat Titans: How team built on Test instincts dismantling IPL’s T20 template

When Gujarat Titans ran a torrid run in the first half of the season, winning only three of seven games, they were everything a modern T20 outfit should not be. The openers were not radicalised to hit the first ball out of the park; muscled batsmen did not pack the middle order; barring an erratic Jos Buttler none provoked fear; the bowling lacked beguiling trickery, the tactics seemed staid and the game was without the thrills and theatrics of the format.

Nothing has changed. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill bat with methodical rather than mad aggression; Buttler has been inconsistent; the humbler stock of Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu and Jason Holder comprise the middle order; Kagiso Rabada and his sidekicks predominantly deal in Test-match lengths; and they have hit the second-fewest sixes in the tournament.

Yet, in a glorious paradox, they are where every side wants to be. Among the top two, effectively in the play-offs, and title frontrunners with a favourable draw on surfaces that could maximise their gifts.

More significantly, Titans have torn against the zeitgeisty patterns patterns of the league. When the rest of the league scurried to pack their squads with power hitters, they carefully assembled seamers more reputed for their red-ball prowess than their white-ball instincts. The design, perhaps, owed to their head coach, Ashish Nehra, a lethal exponent of seam bowling. Between Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Holder, they have taken 663 Test wickets. To slot pacemen at the heart of a T20 strategy required guts and conviction.

All can recite short-form tunes, but this season they have sung the long-form notes at high pitch. As much as 83 percent of their deliveries in the powerplay have landed in the hard-length bandwidth; in the middle overs the number drops to 68, but it is still a substantial figure and instructive of their fine-tuned tactics. Then, it’s not so much about the length as it is about the men who pound these zones.

The quartet is as varied as they come. Rabada, of lithe limbs and graceful explosiveness, seams and skids the ball at high pace. For not a towering figure, he extracts disconcerting bounce too. This season, he has been constantly nudging 150kph and beyond. Siraj, exuding vigorous energy, invariably swings and seams the ball, the speed hovering in the 140kph bracket. Holder, lumbering to the crease, has one of the highest release points in the world. The bounce, hence, is natural, and the movement he coaxes makes him doubly dangerous. The similarly gangly Prasidh doesn’t purchase as much movement as Holder, but is quicker. Together, they have taken 61 wickets — the rest have managed only 23 — striking once every 20th ball.

The roles are clearly defined. Rabada and Siraj set the tone. Seven times have they bowled unchanged in the powerplay, irrespective of whether they get hit or not — because they have inevitably grabbed wickets. Their combined stats read 21 wickets at a strike rate of 14.85 and economy rate of 7.42. The South African has accounted for 16 of those, the second highest in this phase by any bowler in any season. Holder is the middle-over enforcer, alongside leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has stealthily picked up 16 wickets. They haven’t required death-over expertise because only once in the last five games has the match stretched beyond the 17th over.

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The decks in Ahmedabad have aided movement with the new ball, but it still requires an elevated degree of skill to implement such a left-field tactic with astounding success. It also requires batsmen with a different mindset. The ploy cannot work with dashers at the top — an Abhishek Sharma or a Travis Head. It requires batsmen versed in dealing with the moving ball, who can anchor if needed. Sudharsan has been dutifully playing that role. Not that he or Gill could not hit upper gears, but both possess a flexible, situation-dependent game. To put it differently, Gill could match Abhishek’s strike rate on a belter, but Abhishek cannot anchor like Gill or Sudharsan on a deceitful surface. This season has exposed the disturbing ineptness of rampaging batsmen on decks with half a hint of help for seamers. Gill and Sudharsan occupy the 34th and 39th places in the strike rate chart, but both are among the top-five run-getters. Titans would trade consistency for strike rate in these peculiar circumstances.

Titans are not flawless. A middle order where Holder is slotted at No 6 is fragile. The top-three dependency could boomerang one fateful night. Nor is their template foolproof. The hard and good length could be easy pickings on a shirtfront with short boundaries and batsmen on the rampage. But in this particular context, it works spectacularly.

Frighteningly for their upcoming adversaries, the conditions will be aligning with the Titans’ march. One of their two remaining games is in their home fortress, where they remain undefeated in the last three. Should they nail the qualifier spot, they would enjoy the seamer-friendly climes of Dharamsala. If they reach the final, they return to their formidable home ground. Whether they win the title or not, Titans have a resounding clarity about their method, in an era of amorphous identities.

Admittedly, they are still everything a modern T20 outfit should not be. But they are where every team wants to be.