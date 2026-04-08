Gujarat Titans record their first win of IPL 2026 with thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals

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Gujarat Titans finally recorded their first win of the season as they beat the Delhi Capitals by one run in a thriller of a match on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul scored 92 in 52 balls while David Miller made an unbeaten 41 in 19 but it was not enough as GT inched past the finishing line.
Miller was at his destructive best in the last two overs of the match as he laid into Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The South African hit two sixes and a four off the first three balls of the 19th over by Siraj after the Indian pacer had bowled the first ball wide. Miller was then off strike at the start of the last over and while Vipraj Nigam hit Prasidh for a four first ball, he fell in the next ball. Miller was brought on strike off the third by Kuldeep with DC needing eight to win off the last three balls. Miller blasted the fourth ball over long off and all the way to the top tier for a six.
AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
However, those turned out to be the last runs to be scored in that over. Miller refused a single off the second last ball and then missed a pull shot of the last. The batters sprinted for the single but Kuldeep could not make it to the striker’s end. There was a lengthy check for whether the ball was a wide for height but it was deemed to be a legal delivery.
Rahul smashed 11 fours and four sixes in his innings as he fell just eight runs short of becoming the first player to score a century this season. Rahul hadn’t been able to get going in the previous two matches that DC played this season. He was out for a golden duck in DC’s first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants. He then departed for just one run in their second match against the Mumbai Indians.
Rahul’s failures were a part of some rather underwhelming performances from the DC top order in both matches. They ended up winning both games though, being bailed out by young all-rounder Sameer Rizvi. It was not to be for him on Wednesday against GT though as he ran into a red-hot Rashid Khan. Rashid sent back Nitish Rana with the penultimate ball of the 10th over. He then got knocked Rizvi over for a golden duck the very next ball.
Earlier, captain Shubman Gill marked his comeback from injury by scoring 70 in 45 balls. Jos Buttler scored 52 in 27 balls while Washington Sundar made the most of being sent higher up the order by smashing 55 in 32 balls. Glenn Phillips then provided the finishing touches by scoring 14 in nine balls, thus taking GT to a score of 210/4.
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