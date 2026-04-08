Gujarat Titans record their first win of IPL 2026 with thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans finally recorded their first win of the season as they beat the Delhi Capitals by one run in a thriller of a match on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul scored 92 in 52 balls while David Miller made an unbeaten 41 in 19 but it was not enough as GT inched past the finishing line.

Miller was at his destructive best in the last two overs of the match as he laid into Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The South African hit two sixes and a four off the first three balls of the 19th over by Siraj after the Indian pacer had bowled the first ball wide. Miller was then off strike at the start of the last over and while Vipraj Nigam hit Prasidh for a four first ball, he fell in the next ball. Miller was brought on strike off the third by Kuldeep with DC needing eight to win off the last three balls. Miller blasted the fourth ball over long off and all the way to the top tier for a six.