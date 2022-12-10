scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Gujarat Titans hold trials to scout replacement for upcoming IPL

The trials were conducted for two days on Thursday and Friday and featured cricketers from India’s domestic circuit.

Vikram Solanki, director of cricket of Gujarat Titans, with head coach Ashish Nehra at the Narendra Modi stadium after a press briefing on Friday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Ahead of IPL auctions, defending champions Gujarat Titans held player trials at their home ground — Narendra Modi stadium — in Motera here to scout replacement for 3-4 players released by the team.

The trials were conducted for two days on Thursday and Friday and featured cricketers from India’s domestic circuit. “The nature of the sport is such that despite winning, we have released 3-4 players. Alterations (in the team) will be minimal. We have released two fast bowlers, so we will be looking to incorporate two replacements,” said Ashish Nehra, head coach of Gujarat Titans, while interacting with reporters at the stadium on Friday.

Talking about the trials held at the stadium where a total of 52 players appeared, Nehra said: “These are players who did well on the domestic circuit. This was a chance to take a closer look at them. We have shortlisted 40-50 players for the trials. But we have only 2-3 slots for Indian players.” He said details of players who participated at the trials were confidential.

In the 2022 IPL season, Gujarat Titans clinched the title in their first season. “It is difficult to retain the championship. In T20, the margin between victory and defeat is very less. So, winning in the first year is great. Everybody wants to win and we are no different. First year we have won, in the coming years, the attempt is to improve the performance and consistency. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have consistently been performing well,” said the left-arm pacer who last played a T20 match for India in 2017.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:46:30 am
