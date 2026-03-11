Gujarat Titans appoint former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as their assistant coach ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. The 2022 IPL champions said the move was aimed at further strengthening their coaching setup before the upcoming edition of the tournament.
“Gujarat Titans today announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as an Assistant Coach ahead of the TATA IPL 2026 season, further strengthening the franchise’s coaching setup,” the team said in a statement.
Dahiya’s appointment comes shortly after the franchise brought in former Australia batting great Matthew Hayden as batting coach as part of an effort to bolster their support staff ahead of the new season.
“His appointment follows the recent addition of former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden as Batting Coach, further bolstering the Titans’ coaching group ahead of the upcoming IPL season,” the statement added.
Over the years, he has also been associated with several IPL franchises in coaching roles, including stints with the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants.
Dahiya brings with him significant experience from both playing and coaching roles in Indian cricket. The former gloveman represented India in 19 One-Day Internationals and two Test matches during his international career and was also a prominent figure in Delhi’s domestic setup.
Following his retirement from professional cricket, Dahiya transitioned into coaching and has built a strong reputation in the domestic circuit. He was part of the Delhi support staff when the team won the Ranji Trophy during the 2007-08 season.
Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with an away fixture against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on March 31. They will then play their first home match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against the Rajasthan Royals on April 4.
