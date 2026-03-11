Gujarat Titans appoint former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as their assistant coach ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. The 2022 IPL champions said the move was aimed at further strengthening their coaching setup before the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Dahiya’s appointment comes shortly after the franchise brought in former Australia batting great Matthew Hayden as batting coach as part of an effort to bolster their support staff ahead of the new season.