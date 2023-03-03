scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat skipper Mooney depends on opening partner Haynes’ inputs

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind. I've only been here for 36 hours," revealed Mooney to the media on Friday evening ahead of the team's first match on Saturday, against the Mumbai Indians.

Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney interacts with the media during a pre-match press conference, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Listen to this article
Gujarat skipper Mooney depends on opening partner Haynes’ inputs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney does not have a lot of experience as a leader but with former opening partner Rachael Haynes as the head coach to support her, she is confident of pulling off something special during inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. I’ve only been here for 36 hours,” revealed Mooney to the media on Friday evening ahead of the team’s first match on Saturday, against the Mumbai Indians.

“I met the coaching staff and the players. Everyone’s very excited to get going. I am absolutely thrilled and pumped to be here and be a part of the first game,” said Mooney, who played a match-winning knock for Australia in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Despite having less experience as a leader in the WBBL, Mooney said she puts her trust in the head coach Rachael Haynes.

“It’s (captaincy) certainly wasn’t something that was on my radar. When I got bid on in the auction I was happy to be a part of it and get picked up by a team.

“I know Rachael Haynes quite well and to be able to work with her pretty closely, she is in her first ever job as a head coach. I haven’t done a lot of captaincy recently but I did a fair bit of it when I was a lot younger. I have got a little bit of experience and I trust Rachael and her judgement and I was more than happy to help her out,” she added.

Mooney said she wants the players to showcase what women’s cricket can do to the world.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Centurion Jason Roy inspires England to series win over Bangladesh
Watch: Steve Smith takes a stunner to end Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance ...
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I have had a run through the squad with Rachael (Haynes), Mithali (Raj) and Noosh (Nooshin Al Khadeer). We have got a very exciting and skilled group. I’m looking forward to seeing the girls showcase their skills and show the world what women’s cricket can actually do,” Mooney said.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 21:47 IST
Next Story

Yuva teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar gets grand launch in Hombale Films’ action film

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 03: Latest News
close