scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Gujarat win toss and opt to bat against Bangalore, Playing 11 named

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates WPL 2023: RCB will lock horns with GG in the 6th match of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk
March 8, 2023 19:20 IST
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LiveWPL 2023, GG vs RCB Live: RCB will lock horns with GG in the 6th match of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with each other in the 6th match of the WPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Having lost all their matches, both RCB and GG are sitting at the bottom of the table. First, RCB was defeated by the Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, then, they failed to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Meanwhile, the Giants lost both of their games against Mumbai and the UP Warriorz.

After a terrible start in the WPL 2023, both teams will look to record their first win of the tournament. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana will want to clinch those two crucial points of the tournament. On the other hand, the Giants, who still do not have their skipper Beth Mooney, have strengthened their bowling attack and will rely on them to secure a victory.

Live Blog

GG vs RCB Live WPL Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

19:20 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Mandhana speaks before the toss

"Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit (about the outfield). First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change - Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her."

19:07 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: A special message on Women's Day
19:06 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB Playing XI 

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

19:05 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: GG Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

19:02 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Toss Time

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Image

18:58 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Pep talk from the mentor
18:54 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Skipper's corner

'Disappointed with the loss, but proud of the girls, especially after last night's loss [to MI]... I enjoyed my leadership, I enjoy being the leader. The girls fought really hard [vs UP Warriorz].' - Sneh Rana, GG's stand-in skipper.

18:50 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Squad

Royal Challengers Banglore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

More from Sports
Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo’s ...
Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo’s ...
Sunil Chhetri strikes as Bengaluru FC go one up on Mumbai City FC in ISL ...
Sunil Chhetri strikes as Bengaluru FC go one up on Mumbai City FC in ISL ...
Watch: DC’s Radha Yadav pulls off stunning catch to dismiss UPW&#82...
Watch: DC’s Radha Yadav pulls off stunning catch to dismiss UPW&#82...
Erik Ten Hag made Manchester United players listen to Liverpool’s c...
Erik Ten Hag made Manchester United players listen to Liverpool’s c...
IND vs AUS: How Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin went off line in ...Premium
IND vs AUS: How Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin went off line in ...
More from Sports >>
18:45 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Squad

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

18:40 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: GG's strengths

Giants have a stunning squad as they boast players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Kim Garth and Sophia Dunkley and along with these international stalwarts, the team also has the likes of Indian players like Sneh Rana as well as Harleen Deol and today they will look to make the most of their players when they take on RCB.

18:34 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB's last game performance

In their last clash against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a brutal loss as they were defeated by 9 wickets. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana’s RCB managed to put up a target of 155 runs in 18.4 overs while Mumbai batters made a joke of the target as they chased it down in just 14.2 overs

18:29 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: GG's last game performance

Gujarat Giants’ last match was against Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. Winning the toss, the Giants opted to bat first and posted a target of 170 runs. The match was a thrilling encounter as the Warriors chased down the target with a ball remaining in the game. Australia's Grace Harris(59) alongside Engalnd's Sophie Eccelstone(22) helped UP seal a victory.

18:20 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Pitch Report

The wicket in Mumbai is highly batting-friendly. The only WPL match played here was on 5th Match, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challangers Bangalore where DC posted 223 runs on the board and registered a stunning victory over RCB by 60 runs. However, this time, RCB will look to bounce back and end up on the winning side.

18:11 (IST)08 Mar 2023
Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. So far, both teams have lost all their matches and will look to record their first victory in the sixth match of the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates!

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live WPL Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

wpl 2023, wpl 2023 live updates, delhi capitals vs up warriorz, delhi capitals vs up warriorz live score, DC vs UPW, DC vs UP WPL live score, DC-W vs UP-W live, women’s premier league match today, women’s premier league 2023, delhi capitals women's team, up warriorz women team, delhi capitals vs up warriorz live match, delhi vs up wpl match, delhi capitals women vs up warriorz women WPL 2023: Players to watch out for from India’s U19 T20 World Cup-winning team

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League starts on Saturday and promises to give a lot of young, aspiring women’s cricketers a visible stage to showcase their skills for the world to see.

Indian cricket fans and the team management would be hoping this would be lay the foundation for improving women’s cricket in the country. It would also hope that the WPL can do for the women’s game what the men’s IPL has been doing since 2008, both in terms of player finances and depth of quality players.

India’s recent T20 Under-19 World Cup victory in South Africa has shown that the next generation of women cricketers is coming through. The WPL provides them with a platform to showcase their skills, while also rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the game. (MORE)

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 18:04 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close