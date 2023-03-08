GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Gujarat win toss and opt to bat against Bangalore, Playing 11 named

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with each other in the 6th match of the WPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Having lost all their matches, both RCB and GG are sitting at the bottom of the table. First, RCB was defeated by the Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, then, they failed to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Meanwhile, the Giants lost both of their games against Mumbai and the UP Warriorz.
After a terrible start in the WPL 2023, both teams will look to record their first win of the tournament. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana will want to clinch those two crucial points of the tournament. On the other hand, the Giants, who still do not have their skipper Beth Mooney, have strengthened their bowling attack and will rely on them to secure a victory.
"Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit (about the outfield). First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change - Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her."
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first.
'Disappointed with the loss, but proud of the girls, especially after last night's loss [to MI]... I enjoyed my leadership, I enjoy being the leader. The girls fought really hard [vs UP Warriorz].' - Sneh Rana, GG's stand-in skipper.
Royal Challengers Banglore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia
Giants have a stunning squad as they boast players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Kim Garth and Sophia Dunkley and along with these international stalwarts, the team also has the likes of Indian players like Sneh Rana as well as Harleen Deol and today they will look to make the most of their players when they take on RCB.
In their last clash against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a brutal loss as they were defeated by 9 wickets. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana’s RCB managed to put up a target of 155 runs in 18.4 overs while Mumbai batters made a joke of the target as they chased it down in just 14.2 overs
Gujarat Giants’ last match was against Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. Winning the toss, the Giants opted to bat first and posted a target of 170 runs. The match was a thrilling encounter as the Warriors chased down the target with a ball remaining in the game. Australia's Grace Harris(59) alongside Engalnd's Sophie Eccelstone(22) helped UP seal a victory.
The wicket in Mumbai is highly batting-friendly. The only WPL match played here was on 5th Match, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challangers Bangalore where DC posted 223 runs on the board and registered a stunning victory over RCB by 60 runs. However, this time, RCB will look to bounce back and end up on the winning side.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. So far, both teams have lost all their matches and will look to record their first victory in the sixth match of the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates!