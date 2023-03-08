GG vs RCB Live Score WPL 2023: Gujarat win toss and opt to bat against Bangalore, Playing 11 named

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB Live: RCB will lock horns with GG in the 6th match of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants are all set to lock horns with each other in the 6th match of the WPL at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Having lost all their matches, both RCB and GG are sitting at the bottom of the table. First, RCB was defeated by the Delhi Capitals by 60 runs, then, they failed to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Meanwhile, the Giants lost both of their games against Mumbai and the UP Warriorz.