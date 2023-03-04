scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

GG vs MI WPL 2023 Live Streaming: Beth Mooney led will take on Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai in the WPL opener

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Beth Mooney led will take on Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai in the WPL openerHarmanpreet Kaur on left and Beth Mooney on the right. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

The WPL will not just be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for someone like Sneha Deepthi, who would like to prove that motherhood hasn’t robbed her of the passion to play elite sport. A certain hard-hitting Jasia Akhtar from Jammu and Kashmir will be eager to send the ball soaring into the stands and expect that people from her state will take her name alongside Umran Malik.

For the Kaurs, Jemimah Rodrigues, and the Shafali Vermas, the pressure and arclights of a high octane tournament will prepare them for those tight games in global tournaments, which they have been struggling to close in their favour. The inaugural edition of the T20 league some would argue was long overdue — will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world. The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

Livestreaming detalis

When will Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match start?
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be on Saturday night in India, on 4th March 2023.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match begin?
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will start at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday and toss at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the match between Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians?
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

Where will the Champions League match between Gujarat and Mumbai Indians be broadcast in India?
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

How to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match?

Also Read
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
Centurion Jason Roy inspires England to series win over Bangladesh
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Steve Smith takes a stunner to end Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance ...

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 12:47 IST
Next Story

Manoj Manchu ties the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, see photos

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 04: Latest News
close