Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India’s women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener.

The WPL will not just be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for someone like Sneha Deepthi, who would like to prove that motherhood hasn’t robbed her of the passion to play elite sport. A certain hard-hitting Jasia Akhtar from Jammu and Kashmir will be eager to send the ball soaring into the stands and expect that people from her state will take her name alongside Umran Malik.

For the Kaurs, Jemimah Rodrigues, and the Shafali Vermas, the pressure and arclights of a high octane tournament will prepare them for those tight games in global tournaments, which they have been struggling to close in their favour. The inaugural edition of the T20 league some would argue was long overdue — will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world. The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

𝗖𝗔𝗡. 𝗡𝗢𝗧. 𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧! ⏳ We are less than 24 hours away from the #TATAWPL opener in Mumbai! 🏟️ Are YOU ready 😉 pic.twitter.com/G4CI60Jtf3 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 3, 2023

Livestreaming detalis

When will Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match start?

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be on Saturday night in India, on 4th March 2023.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will start at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday and toss at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the match between Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians?

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai

Where will the Champions League match between Gujarat and Mumbai Indians be broadcast in India?

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match?

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.