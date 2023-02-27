WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

Ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League season, Gujarat Giants have appointed Australia opener Beth Mooney as the team captain with India’s Sneh Rana named as her deputy in chief.

Mooney, who top scored with 74 off 53 deliveries on Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup final win against South Africa, was also Australia’s top run getter in the tournament, accumulating 206 runs across six games.

The southpaw has been involved in Australia’s successful title reign, winning three consecutive T20 World Cups, the 2022 ODI World Cup and the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023,” said Beth Mooney.

She further added, “The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of WPL which will hopefully lead us to the trophy. It will be absolutely fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team.”

Aside from this, Mooney has also won the Women’s Big Bash League thrice, having scored two centuries to her name, along with 17 half-centuries.

Sneh Rana, who has been appointed as the vice captain, has bagged 24 wickets in 25 T20Is for India at an economy rate of 6.21.

“Being the vice-captain of the Adani Gujarat Giants is a huge responsibility and I am keenly looking forward to putting up a great show for the debut edition of the Women’s Premier League,” said Sneh Rana, Vice-Captain, Adani Gujarat Giants.

“Along with captain Beth Mooney, I hope to lead a strong and talented squad during the tournament,” adds Rana.

“It is great to have the likes of Beth Mooney as our captain and Sneh Rana as the vice-captain. Both players are very well-established, and I expect that the team will put their best foot forward. We are excited for our new innings,” said Gujarat Giants head coach, Rachael Haynes.

Gujarat Giants will be playing their first match on the opening day of the league against Mumbai Indians on March 4, 2023.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.