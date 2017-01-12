Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat allow themselves to dream

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with a stroke-filled 90 against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final. Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with a stroke-filled 90 against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final.

Rujul Bhatt nearly tumbled over. His balance was in utter mess. But his timing and placement weren’t. The closed face of his bat destined the ball through the sun-dried grass past the fine-leg fence. A peel of warm applause from the Gujarat dressing room pierced the still air.

From the dusty yellow seats, bookended by the Colonel CK Nayudu Pavilion and Captain Mushtaq Ali Pavilion, almost tangentially above the sight screen, a lone off-white flag inked with Gujarat in bold fluttered lazily. The digits of the scorecard stopped at 231. Gujarat had just obliterated Mumbai’s first innings total, another significant stride towards pulling off the biggest coup in their cricketing history.

Those runs offer them an insurance — if the match meanders into a draw, there is a lurking hunch that it wouldn’t – Parthiv Patel can hold aloft the glittering trophy at the flag-post of the very provincial side that had beaten them in their only final before this. But insurance, alas, doesn’t connote to certainty, especially when spoken in the context of Mumbai cricket. Agreed, the most prolific Ranji side couldn’t put on a competent first innings total, spilled catches, fielded shoddily and looked forlorn at times, but they wouldn’t be lacking in imagination that they could still snatch the title away from the clutching jaws of the opponent. They haven’t thrown in the towel as yet.

But with a 63-run cushion, Gujarat are entitled to dream, and believe they are on course. But they would, at the same, rue certain junctures of the game. Like for example, the over before Bhatt’s lead-wiping boundary, when their skipper Parthiv Patel perished after a stroke-laden 90, a fine knock of all vigour and vibrancy. In essence a typical Parthiv compilation, crunchy drives and feisty flicks juxtaposed by a few hideous swipes outside the off-stump.

The cut was perhaps the only characteristic shot that he abstained from. It was also a knock that had a brimming potential to snatch the match away from Mumbai. But Parthiv’s mind fleetingly drifted, and he walked back repenting a injudicious waft outside the off-stump. While he had looked mostly unflustered, but not impregnable, outside the off-stump, there were occasional dalliances with doom, the worst of which took his edge to the keeper, saved only by Shardul Thakur’s erring left-heel. Parthiv was 20 then, his team152 runs behind Mumbai.

Mumbai would crib this was their most unfortunate moment of the day, just as Gujarat would feel Parthiv’s dismissal was theirs. For Parthiv and Manpreet Juneja were bristling through, racking up 120 runs off 160 balls in the second session, at nearly four-and-a-half runs per over. Another 50 runs, and Mumbai would have been driven to desperation. But they couldn’t quite land the knockout punch on the face of their opponents.

Parthiv’s exit helped them crouch back on two feet. And almost invariably, it was Abhishek Nayar who furnished them with that lease of hope.

Now, while Nayar’s crouching stance can be an eyesore, his run-up can be an equally repulsive sight. It resembles a passenger train spluttering from the platform, then decelerating, as if to diverge from the track, and then picking up its slow tempo again, his bowling palm convulsing like the chunky flanges of a train’s engine. And like a passenger train, he keeps chugging away. He bowled 27 tireless overs, in which he prised out three of the top four batsmen, beat their edges and stumps multiple times, and embodied that very magnificent Mumbai never-say-die spirit.

The phrase “prise out” best describes his craft. He’s not armed with spine-chilling pace or arcane repertoire. He doesn’t as much intimidate the batsman as irritates him. It’s a deception of an understated variety. On Wednesday, he seamed the ball both ways, but movement with his speed (or the lack of it), is just another layer of entrapment. He metronomically lands the ball on off-stump or thereabouts, at a length neither cuttable nor drivable, pleading the batsman to have a fatal dab at it. In the end, it turns out to be a who-blinks-first battle between his persistence and the batsman’s patience. For most of his tenure, it was a battle Parthiv won, but finally, his impatience got the better off his restraint.

Five overs after Parthiv’s exit, came another moment Gujarat might live to repent. The unlucky Shardul Thakur nailed a man who had been riding a disproportionate amount of luck, Manpreet Juneja. His first two shots screamed through the slip cordon. Then on 15, he dollied a catch to Shreyas Iyer at mid-wicket. The ball struck his palms and flopped out of them. But lounging in generous slices of fortune and the blazing sun, Juneja scurried along, stroking a flurry of boundaries on the off-side, destined for another hundred. But he rode so much luck that luck eventually ran out on him, as he miscued a pull off a short-of-length ball against the quickest of Mumbai’s bowlers.

It seemed like both teams were hell bent on seeing who was more generous. For shortly afterwards, Aditya Tare spilled Chirag Gandhi, the last of their recognised batsman. While the 26-year-old has yet to register his maiden first-class hundreds in 21 innings, he’s a knack of churning out runs in crunch situations.

And he has with him a group of lower-order batsman who are capable of sticking around. Rush Kalaria, the left-arm seamer, has a first-class hundred to his credit and tallies a shade under 30. RP Singh can throw his bat around and Chintan Gaja, claims Juneja, is an “all-rounder”. If they can, in the company of Gandhi, stretch the lead, they could be closer to accomplishing history. Coach Vijay Patel is convinced they can. “We have great faith in our lower-order batsman, as they have struck crucial runs in the tournament,” he said.

Scorecard

Mumbai 1st innings: 228

Gujarat 1st innings: SB Gohel c Yadav b Thakur 4 , PK Panchal c Tare b Nayar 6, BH Merai c Tare b Nayar 45, PA Patel c Tare b Nayar 90 , MC Juneja c & b Thakur 77, RH Bhatt c Shaw b Sandhu 25, CJ Gandhi not out 17, RB Kalaria not out 16 ; Total (For 6 wickets; 92 overs) 291

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-37, 3-106, 4-226, 5-254, 6-264

Bowling: Thakur 23-4-67-2, Sandhu 21-2-54-1, Nayar 27-6-91-3, Gohil 8 -0 -34-0, Dabholkar 9 -3-21 -0, Lad 4-0-18-0

