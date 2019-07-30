GT20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh’s 26-ball 45 brings spark to his fans eyes

Toggle Menu
Yuvraj Singh was also criticized for his poor batting during the opening match of the league when he made just 14 off 27 balls. However, he came up with much-improved effort in the rest of the matches so far.

Yuvraj Singh is leading the team Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has found his form as he played a 26-ball 45 to help his team Toronto Nationals set a total of 217 against Winnipeg Hawks in the ongoing Global T20 Canada at Brampton on Monday.

Put to bat first, Chirag Suri and Heinrich Klaasen got out in the first 5 overs as Rodrigo Thomas and Yuvraj Singh came to rescue the team and they helped the team get past 200.

Yuvraj Singh’s innings was laced with 2 sixes and 4 boundaries before being falling to Kaleem Sana in the 13th over of the game. Sana bowled a slower ball that nipped back in as Yuvraj Singh got an inside edge to that while trying to play it to the third man. Yuvraj Singh was also criticized for his poor batting during the opening match of the league when he made just 14 off 27 balls. However, he came up with much-improved effort in the rest of the matches so far.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is having fun at the league and it was evident when he crashed an ongoing interview between Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and the anchor Erin Holland, who incidentally is Cutting’s fiancee. Yuvraj can be heard saying, “When is the wedding guys,” as Cutting and Holland break into a burst of laughter.

