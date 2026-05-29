‘GT will 100% win IPL 2026’: R Ashwin predicts strong comeback for Shubman Gill’s team

Gujarat Titans will face an uphill task to recover from their Qualifier 1 defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and rally for a comeback shot at the IPL 2026 title. However, former India spinner R Ashwin believes Shubman Gill’s men are the firm favourites to upstage Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match on Friday and redeem themselves against RCB in the final on Sunday.

Despite conceding a whopping 254-run total to RCB and succumbing to a 92-run defeat, Ashwin remarked that the Titans will certainly take down Rajasthan before utilising the home advantage in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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