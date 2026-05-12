IPL 2026 GT vs SRH Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Gujarat Titans lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026 GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans will take on Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 56 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Coming into the game, both Titans and Hyderabad have won the previous games, and the winner of today’s contest will move to the top spot.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live scorecard: Watch here

Titans, after having a few iffy games to start with, have settled into a nice combination and have defined roles for the players. Both Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been quite spectacular with the new ball, and the addition of Jason Holder has further strengthened the bowling attack.

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As per Hyderabad, they improved as the tournament went on. Their bowling, which was a massive concern, has sorted itself out as the tournament progressed. The likes of Eeshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain have emerged as go-to bowlers for the side. As far as the batting goes, both teams have a lot of firepower.

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Live Updates May 12, 2026 05:19 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: What is Abhishek Sharma's favourite dish Abhishek Sharma, who made many a kulcha places in Amritsar famous India wide tagging his fame, would pick the workman's humble and affordable on-the-go compact food, served with grated garlic and dry coconut chutney usually, over the ubiquitous samosa - all goes vegetables dunked and fried in a triangle batter shell. May 12, 2026 05:09 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: What is Abhishek Sharma's favourite dish I think I'll go with Vada pav," was his prompt answer. "First of all what is it, I don't know," Klaasen would say, sounding quite terrified. It's a potato stuffing with chilli, dhaniya seeds and curry leaves, salt and condiments fried in a besan batter. This pattice is then wedged into a paav. May 12, 2026 04:59 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: What did Daniel Vettori say ahead of game "The main thing that Pat [Cummins] brings is obviously the knowledge of the game, but also a calmness and all the guys feed off it. And when you're defending these big totals, there's a lot going on. So to have that cool head really helps the team." - May 12, 2026 04:50 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: What did Kagiso Rabada say ahead of game "This is where the fatigue starts to set in, the mental fatigue too. So it's just about trying to stay on top of that, make sure that you're as fresh as possible. So that's where the professional side of the game is needed a lot more, especially in the back end." May 12, 2026 04:40 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: GT predicted XII Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

May 12, 2026 04:29 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: SRH predicted XII Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma/Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga May 12, 2026 04:17 PM IST GT vs SRH Live Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the top contenders between the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. There is a high possibility that we are watching one of the finalists or even the winner in action. It is going to be a cracker of a contest, so stay with us to get all the updates.