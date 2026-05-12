GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat and Hyderabad unlikely to tinker with winning combinations

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: With their respective forms on the upswing, 3rd placed Gujarat Titans and 2nd placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in a top of the table clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Whoever wins will take their rightful place at the top of the points table, displacing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Coming to their respective lineups, both teams are unlikely to tinker their winning combinations but Gujarat might give a punt to Prasidh Krishna who started the season on an excellent note before ultimately petering out, find himself more often than not looking in from the outside. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, if they haveto change, might opt to bring in Smaran Ravichandran in place of Harsh Dubey. But as mentioned above, changes are more or less unlikely at this juncture, except for changes forced through injury.