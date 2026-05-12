GT vs SRH IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Gujarat and Hyderabad unlikely to tinker with winning combinations

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Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: With their respective forms on the upswing, 3rd placed Gujarat Titans and 2nd placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in a top of the table clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Whoever wins will take their rightful place at the top of the points table, displacing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Coming to their respective lineups, both teams are unlikely to tinker their winning combinations but Gujarat might give a punt to Prasidh Krishna who started the season on an excellent note before ultimately petering out, find himself more often than not looking in from the outside. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, if they haveto change, might opt to bring in Smaran Ravichandran in place of Harsh Dubey. But as mentioned above, changes are more or less unlikely at this juncture, except for changes forced through injury.
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.