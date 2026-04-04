GT vs RR Toss: Coin flip favours Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals as they opt to bat first vs Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans lock horns with Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals in their first home match of the IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 08:52 AM IST
GT vs RR Toss, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. (BCCI)GT vs RR Toss, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. (BCCI)
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Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans lock horns with Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in their first home match of the IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening.

FOLLOW: GT vs RR LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 BLOG

While Gujarat slipped to a defeat in the opening game, Parag’s captaincy initiation with RR hit the right notes as they trounced Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The toss could be a crucial factor in Ahmedabad, where exceedingly high scores have been the norm in recent matches.

GT vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans at home in IPL 2025

While they eventually fell in the Eliminator last season, the Gujarat Titans had an iffy home record at home last season, where they won the coin flip only thrice in seven matches. And that did not mean much for Gill’s men as they could only win one of those three matches. However, in the games where the opposition held the advantage, GT curiously won three of the four contests.s

Tosses won at home: 3/7; 

Matches Won after Toss win at home: 1/3; Matches Won after Toss loss at home: 3/4

RR in away matches in IPL 2025

During a torrid run last year, Rajasthan Royals had the favour of the coin toss on five of the seven matches. However, RR could barely make any progress with it, dropping all five matches across different venues. In the two games on the road where the coin flip, RR held an equally unpredictable record with one win and one loss.

Tosses won away from home: 5/7; Matches won: 0/5

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Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/2; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 0/1

 

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