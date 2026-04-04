GT vs RR Toss: Coin flip favours Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals as they opt to bat first vs Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans lock horns with Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in their first home match of the IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening.

FOLLOW: GT vs RR LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 BLOG

While Gujarat slipped to a defeat in the opening game, Parag’s captaincy initiation with RR hit the right notes as they trounced Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The toss could be a crucial factor in Ahmedabad, where exceedingly high scores have been the norm in recent matches.

GT vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad