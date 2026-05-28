GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Full Details

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match: Gujarat Titans face the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in New Chandigarh on Friday, with a place in the final up for grabs for the winner of the match. The match comes just a couple of days after RR’s stunning win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator which was dominated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s astonishing innings.

Sooryavanshi smashed 97 runs in 29 balls, thus missing out on Chris Gayle’s record for fastest IPL century by just three runs. He however did go past the West Indies’ legend’s record for most sixes in an IPL season over the course of that knock, having hit as many as 12 maximums over the course of the innings. His onslaught was so brutal that RR ended up setting a target close to 250 despite being slowed down to almost a half by SRH in the last five overs of their innings. GT have an arguably more formidable bowling lineup overall than SRH but they will be wary of the need to dismiss Sooryavanshi early, regardless of the conditions.