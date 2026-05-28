GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Full Details

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GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match: Gujarat Titans face the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in New Chandigarh on Friday, with a place in the final up for grabs for the winner of the match. The match comes just a couple of days after RR’s stunning win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator which was dominated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s astonishing innings.
Sooryavanshi smashed 97 runs in 29 balls, thus missing out on Chris Gayle’s record for fastest IPL century by just three runs. He however did go past the West Indies’ legend’s record for most sixes in an IPL season over the course of that knock, having hit as many as 12 maximums over the course of the innings. His onslaught was so brutal that RR ended up setting a target close to 250 despite being slowed down to almost a half by SRH in the last five overs of their innings. GT have an arguably more formidable bowling lineup overall than SRH but they will be wary of the need to dismiss Sooryavanshi early, regardless of the conditions.
GT predicted XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy
RR predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshit Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Shivam Mavi
GT vs RR Head-To-Head
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Pitch Report
The surface has provided consistent bounce and good carry this season, which has made it easier for batsmen to get their big hits going early on. On the other hand, though, none of this will matter if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer get going with their repsective crafts, as was seen in the Eliminator. SRH had done well to bring RR’s scoring rate down drastically towards the end of the innings and even then, they never really looked capable of challenging RR with the bat largely thanks to Archer’s devastating early spell. Similarly, RR posted 243 despite scoring just 36 runs in the last five overs due to Sooryavanshi’s record knock.
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Where to watch GT vs RR IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaminGT vs RR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
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