GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan, Gujarat face off with final on line as rain threat looms over Mullanpur

GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals with a place in the final on line.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill’s men are aiming for a quick reset after a crushing 92-run defeat to RCB in the first Qualifier 1. The captain couldn’t have asked for a better venue outside his IPL home ground for a fresh start. Mullanpur – home. Except that Friday’s knock-out match will not be entirely dominated by the home boy who is due to return here in a week to lead the Indian Test team.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: WATCH HERE

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If the rain gods will stay away from New Chandigarh this evening, the spotlight will rest firmly on an unassuming 15-year-old that wreaked havoc at the same venue two nights ago. Sunrisers Hyderabad could not gather what hit them in a sequence that last only 29 deliveries. The epic Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carnage, comprising 97 runs of unfiltered batting carnage, will arguably be remembered for a long time as one of the standout IPL Playoffs knocks.

Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR IPL 2026

His team, the Rajasthan Royals, will be hoping some more shellacking to land in the Titans camp tonight. Sooryavanshi is unflustered by the stage, neither the pedigree of the opposition attacks. It will stiffen the home test for Gill, the opener and skipper. With entertainment guaranteed, Mullanpur will not complain.

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Live Updates May 29, 2026 05:42 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Points table after League stage May 29, 2026 05:29 PM IST GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: Can Gill's IPL Revive his T20I fortunes? In the coming days, India’s selectors will sit down to chalk a new path for the T20 team. The main discussion point would be Suryakumar Yadav’s form, with the likes of Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer breathing down his neck after a good run in the IPL. The opening duo will be another point of discussion, with multiple options emerging and making it tough to select the best player from the lot. That discussion will also have a key question to answer: Where does Shubman Gill , India’s Test and ODI captain and maker of over 600 runs in IPL 2026, stand? Having become the T20 vice-captain in August 2025, his place in the side seemed settled. Yet, inconsistent form forced the selectors to drop the axe on him for the T20 World Cup, when the squad came out in December 2025. It was a bold and correct decision at the time. But in IPL 2026, Gill has looked a different batsman. Not many expected Gujarat Titans ( GT ) to make it to the Playoffs, but by being prolific with the bat, he has led from the front. (READ MORE) May 29, 2026 05:23 PM IST Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: Big breaking coming in Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Friday. This brings to an end a rather forgettable tenure as LSG skipper for Pant, with the wicketkeeper-batter captaining the side in 28 matches and winning just 10. “ Lucknow Super Giants ( LSG ) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” said LSG in its statement. (READ MORE) May 29, 2026 05:20 PM IST GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: How can Gujarat stop Sooryavanshi Sunrisers Hyderabad employed a few tricks but failed miserably. By the time Pat Cummins and Co. could get through the first half of the innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had nearly stubbed the contest, powering Rajasthan Royals single-handedly through towards the Qualifier 2 spot. On Friday, the Gujarat Titans will be bracing for a similar whirlwind when they take the field against RR in the Qualifier 2 in a second shot at a final spot. Shubman Gill ’s bowling attack is already smarting from the massive 254-run hammering they copped from Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first Playoffs match in Dharamsala. And the Sooryavanshi hurricane wouldn’t be an entirely new experience for the Gujarat outfit. (READ MORE) May 29, 2026 05:16 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan's journey to Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: RR won by 8 wickets Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 6 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: RR won by 27 runs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 6 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: SRH won by 57 runs Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: KKR won by 4 wickets Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 40 runs Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH won by 5 wickets Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 6 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC won by 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 77 runs Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: DC won by 5 wickets Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: RR won by 7 wickets Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 30 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Eliminator: RR won by 47 runs May 29, 2026 04:58 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat's journey to Qualifier 2 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: PBKS won by 3 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: RR won by 6 runs

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 1 run

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 7 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: GT won by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Mi won by 99 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: RCB won by 5 wickets

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 8 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: GT won by 4 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: GT won by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans: GT won by 77 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: GT won by 82 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: KKR won by 29 runs

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: GT won by 89 runs Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1: RCB won by 92 runs May 29, 2026 04:48 PM IST Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: What happens if match is washed out? Interestingly, with only a day’s break between Qualifier 2 and the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, no reserve day will be available for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match. Instead, an additional 120 minutes of play will be made possible through the night. In case of a complete washout without a result, Gujarat will qualify for the final owing to their higher league-stage finish. While GT accumulated 18 points, RR only had 16 points in 14 matches. May 29, 2026 04:38 PM IST GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: Weather update According to the BBC weather forecast, light rain showers are expected consistently throughout the evening at the Chandigarh venue. Rainfall chances are expected to spike up to 40 percent around 9:30 PM IST and hold steady for the next three hours, raising the possibility of a rain-marred contest to decide the finalist. May 29, 2026 04:35 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Playoffs schedule Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT: RCB won by 92 runs May 26, HPCA Stadium Dharamshala Eliminator: SRH vs RR: RR won by 42 runs May 27, New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh Qualifier 2: GT vs RR May 28, New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh Final: RCB vs Winner of Qualifier 2 May 31, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 29, 2026 04:29 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Why can't anyone contain Sooryavanshi? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn’t possess a pronounced front-foot game. Batting coach Zubin Bharucha, who works with a number of elite Indian batters, dismisses the percentages altogether. “Zero. He actually doesn’t have any front foot game,” Bharucha says. It is an apparent weakness. The inability to consistently drive the ball along the ground to deep cover or long-on may be a glaring flaw on any batter’s profile. Not for Sooryavanshi. His record-breaking, six-hitting avatar rests on that very contradiction. (READ MORE) May 29, 2026 04:23 PM IST Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: Head to head Matches: 10 GT Won: 7 RR Won: 3 May 29, 2026 04:19 PM IST GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 2 LIVE: Check out the two squads Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma. Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Shubham Dubey, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi , Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer , Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma , Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur. May 29, 2026 04:08 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Predicted lineups Gujarat Titans : Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar , Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan , Arshad Khan/Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada , Mohammed Siraj , Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande May 29, 2026 03:54 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome What can Mullanpur expect after Tuesday night? With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raising the possibilities of power-hitting with each passing game, the premonition of what could go wrong tonight is already well-documented for the Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill has a lot riding on him as a prominent leader in the league. Does he have a few neat tricks up his sleeve to stop the Sooryavanshi juggernaut early tonight in Mullanpur? Stay tuned....