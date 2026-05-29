GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Can Sooryavanshi storm eclipse Gill’s Mullanpur homecoming

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill’s men are aiming for a quick reset after a crushing 92-run defeat to RCB in the first Qualifier 1. The captain couldn’t have asked for a better venue outside his IPL home ground for a fresh start. Mullanpur – home. Except that Friday’s knock-out match will not be entirely dominated by the home boy who is due to return here in a week to lead the Indian Test team.

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Story continues below this ad If the rain gods will stay away from New Chandigarh this evening, the spotlight will rest firmly on an unassuming 15-year-old that wreaked havoc at the same venue two nights ago. Sunrisers Hyderabad could not gather what hit them in a sequence that last only 29 deliveries. The epic Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carnage, comprising 97 runs of unfiltered batting carnage, will arguably be remembered for a long time as one of the standout IPL Playoffs knocks. Mullanpur weather update, GT vs RR IPL 2026 His team, the Rajasthan Royals, will be hoping some more shellacking to land in the Titans camp tonight. Sooryavanshi is unflustered by the stage, neither the pedigree of the opposition attacks. It will stiffen the home test for Gill, the opener and skipper. With entertainment guaranteed, Mullanpur will not complain.

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Live Updates May 29, 2026 03:54 PM IST GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome What can Mullanpur expect after Tuesday night? With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raising the possibilities of power-hitting with each passing game, the premonition of what could go wrong tonight is already well-documented for the Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill has a lot riding on him as a prominent leader in the league. Does he have a few neat tricks up his sleeve to stop the Sooryavanshi juggernaut early tonight in Mullanpur? Stay tuned....